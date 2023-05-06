New eats: Kiwa Korean Grill goes casual with Kiwa Express

Kiwa Express is located at KTown in Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Jeeves de Veyra



PARANAQUE -- Fine dining Korean favorite Kiwa Korean Grill is re-imagined as a casual quick-service restaurant called Kiwa Express at KTown in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The original restaurant, located in Solaire Resort Entertainment City, is known for upscale service and premium ingredients. One of its much talked about highlights is its custom-built ventilation system which sucked aromas and smoked down into the floor ,letting the guests enjoy the whole experience without the hassle of smelling like food when they left the restaurant.

So why and how does one transition an upscale Korean restaurant into a casual restaurant?

Dr. David Shim, CEO and owner of Kiwa Express, explained his reasons for this new direction: “I’ve been operating Kiwa restaurant in Solaire since 2015 and there has been this growing demand from Filipino regulars wanting easier access to my authentic Korean food.”

Dr David Shim, CEO and owner of Kiwa. Jeeves de Veyra

Initially, the mall offered a small stall which the team refused saying it would be impossible to deliver the same quality that the Kiwa is known for in such limited space.

There are some changes in Kiwa Express: The banchan, the side dishes that accompany each dish, are not unlimited, though more can be ordered at an additional cost. The restaurant also doesn’t have barbecue options like samgyupsal but there are substantial meat dishes in its place. The portions are usually good for one and are priced accordingly. However, there are family-sized servings for those who come in groups.

While there are expected favorites found in almost every other Korean restaurant like japchae and the spicy sweet Korean fried chicken, diners are encouraged to try the Kiwa signature items. These are hearty, homey and healthy dishes that reflect Shim's healthy take on Korean cuisine.

Korean Fried Chicken. Jeeves de Veyra

“I observe that food being served to the general public is too much fast food and instant food. It is too salty, sweet, deep-fried and harmful to your health. Korean food offers a healthy alternative as it uses generous portions of vegetables. Kiwa Korean food, in particular, is not instant nor ready-made food, and always delivered via on-site preparation and cooking. I hope to provide a healthier alternative for Filipino people for better well-being,” he said.

Shim’s personal recommendation is the Kiwa galbitang, the Korean version of our beef bulalo.

Galbitang. Jeeves de Veyra

For those who are intimidated by the super spicy reputation of Korean food, this hearty, beef stew is a friendly introduction to the cuisine. Beef short ribs are stewed slowly until melt-in-your-mouth tender in aromatics and daechu (Korean dates) resulting in a familiar, but subtly different soup.

For those who miss the spice, there’s Budae Jjigae (army broth) with spicy ramyun and Spam, or the Chadol Doenjang Jjigae with beef, firm tofu, and vegetables. Either makes for a filling meal best with a lot of rice to temper the heat.

Budae Jjigae. Jeeves de Veyra

Chadol Doenjang Jjigae . Jeeves de Veyra

One thing that has made it over to Kiwa Express is dessert. Kiwa is known for its bingsu because it is one of the pioneers in bringing in the ice makers that produced that fragile snow ice. Kiwa Express has that= with many flavors.

Chocolate Bingsu. Jeeves de Veyra

Shim said that the first Kiwa Express will be the launchpad for more branches in the future, and it’s off to a good start. This reinterpretation as a more accessible restaurant is a nice affordable peek into what made the original Kiwa Korean Grill great, and perhaps, a sign to visit the original later on to savor its more expansive menu.

Kiwa Express can be found at 3F KTown Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque, Philippines.