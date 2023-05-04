LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach's condo is up for sale

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is letting go of her condominium unit as she prepares to move to her new home.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the former Miss Universe invited her fans and friends to check out her 145.88-square meter condo, which is now up for sale.

"This condo was my very first solo home and it really meant a lot to me. For 3 years, it has given me a space to be myself, to express myself, to get to know myself better, to rest and destress," she said.

"Whether you’re single or a small family serious about looking for a space and purchasing a condo, I invite you to swipe left and check this out. Maybe this condo is for you," she added.

Wurtzbach's interior designed and fully furnished condo includes a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, two bedrooms, two toilets with bath, a kitchen, living and dining areas, and a balcony.

The former beauty queen said she is also selling her parking slot along with the property.

"I hope this home becomes your brand new start. May it make you feel safe always and give you great memories like it did to me," she said, as she directed her fans to an email address where they can send their offers and inquiries.

Wurtzbach is set to move to a spacious house surrounded by large glass windows and doors. She first made the announcement on social media in 2022.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder is set to tie the knot with travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

