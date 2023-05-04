Indak Pilipinas celebrates Filipino folk dance groups

Indak Pilipinas: Mga Tradisyon at Interpretasyon, the bi-annual folkloric dance showcase featuring the best Filipino folk dance groups, is set to take center stage at the Metropolitan Theater on May 19 and 20.

The highly anticipated event, led by overall director Generoso Caringal and artistic consultant Dr. Larry Gabao, celebrates the spirit of the Filipino culture through dance. The event puts the spotlight on the best folkloric groups and their best dance pieces, choreographed and staged by Philippine National Artists for Dance and other respected personalities in the dance community.

The event aims to promote and preserve the country's diverse dance traditions and heritage while continuing to define and sustain the national identity and contribute to national development through performing arts and dance.

Professional dance groups such as Bayanihan, The National Folk Dance Company, the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, the Philippine Barangay Folk Dance Troupe, the Kaloob, Music and Dance Ministry, and the SINDAW Philippines Performing Arts Guild will showcase their talents, bringing to life the works of pioneering dance choreographers and staging unpublished dance materials and narratives.

Regional dance groups such as Kalilayan Folkloric Group, Sining Palawan Dance Troupe, and Irong-Irong Dance Company will also join the festival.

Meanwhile, featured school/university-based dance groups include Bulacan State University Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Troupe, Centro Escolar University Folk Dance Troupe, Lyceum of the Philippines University Lahing Batangan Dance Troupe, Philippine High School for the Arts Sanghiyas Pangkat Mananayaw, Philippine Normal University Kislap Sining Dance Troupe, Rizal Technological University Kultura Rizalia Dance Troupe, Technological University of the Philippines Kalinangan Dance Troupe, University of the East Silangan Dance Troupe, and University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

The fourth edition of Indak Pilipinas is part of the celebration of National Heritage Month.

Ticket prices for the event are P500 for orchestra center, P400 for orchestra sides, and P300 for balcony seats. There are discounts for students, senior citizens, PWDs, and government employees, while a 50% group discount is available for a minimum of 100 tickets.