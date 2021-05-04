Miss Mexico tagged as candidate to beat in Miss Universe surveys; PH in top 5

MANILA -- Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is the top choice of pageantologists -- for now -- as the potential winner in the upcoming Miss Universe finals in Hollywood, Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

Meza, who was first runner-up at Miss World 2017, emerged number one in the latest round of top picks of the pageant site Missosology.org.

“Aside from her beauty, Meza is intelligent, full of class and has good communication skills while actively talking about her advocacy against harassment,” Ameer Gamama, a core member of Missosology, told ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

The Missosology panel, which is also composed of long-time pageant watchers Ric Galvez, Drew Francisco, Pawee Ventura and Bong Tan, also named Miss Peru Janick Maceta as its number 2 choice for the crown. Maceta was a runner-up in Miss Supranational 2015.

Miqueal-Symone Williams of Jamaiica was ranked third, while Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines was fourth choice. Gamama cited Mateo’s young and refreshing image as a plus factor in the competition. “She is a natural, a good communicator and has a solid stand on issues," he said.

Rounding up the Top 5 is Adline Castelino of India, one of the candidates who recently recovered from COVID-19.

Veteran pageantologist Jeff Fernando also cited Miss India as the “complete Miss Universe package” in terms of beauty and relevance to the times. He also picked Miss Mexico, along with delegates from

Peru, Russia and the Philippines in his top 5.

Seasoned pageant expert and online host of pageantrynorms Norman Tinio also named Miss Mexico in his top 5 along with delegates of Puerto Rico, South Africa, Thailand and the Philippines. Coming in close in his winning circle are the ladies from India, Australia, Romania, Jamaica and Laos.

Missosology also revealed its 6th to 21st rankings with Thailand’s Amanda Obdam and Romania’s Bianca Tirsin in 6th and 7th place respectively, followed by :

8 - Australia, Maria Thattil

9 - Bolivia, Lenka Nemer

10 - South Africa, Natasha Joubert

11 - Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil

12 - Canada, Nova Stevens

13 - Great Britain, Jeanette Akua

14 - Cambodia, Sarita Reth

15 - Brazil, Julia Gama

16 - Finland, Viivi Altonen

17 - USA, Asya Branch

18 - Iceland, Elísabet Hulda Snorradó

19 - Nepal, Anshika Sharma

20 - Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto, and

21 - Vietnam, Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân

The pageant watchers stressed, however, that their respective list of Miss Universe standouts will still change depending on their consistency and performance in the coming days in preliminary competitions.

