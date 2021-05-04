Google brings Hello Kitty, other Japanese characters to life through augmented reality

Handout

MANILA -- Here's your chance to bring Hello Kitty into your own home.

After animals and cars, Google has added Japanese characters to its augmented reality (AR) and 3D objects library.

Aside from Hello Kitty, other new additions include Pac-Man, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars, Ultraman, Gomora, Ultraman Zero, Ultraman Belial, Taiko no Tatsujin, Evangelion, Gundam Penelope, Gundam Odysseus, Xi Gundam, and Cogimyun.

Mervin Wenke, head of communications and public affairs for Google Philippines, said they want to "bring back their fondest memories" of Filipinos with anime characters through AR and 3D.

"Filipinos are one of the biggest fans of anime and Japanese pop culture in the world. Tagalized anime series used to dominate on free-to-air TV, becoming a significant part of many Filipinos' childhood. Now in the digital era, we want to use Google Search to bring anime fans closer to their beloved characters," he said.

"During difficult times, we hope that simple joys like this can also provide comfort in one way or another," he added.

From Google's search results, users can tap "view in 3D" to rotate or zoom into the character.

They can also bring the characters to life through AR, complete with sound effects.

