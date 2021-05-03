Pinoy cartoonists among participants in ASEAN political cartoon exhibit

MANILA -- Over 70 political cartoons drawn by 37 cartoonists from different Southeast Asian countries are featured in the Asean Human Rights Cartoon Exhibition, which will be formally launched on Monday with the theme "Human Rights in My Country."

Among the participants are Filipino cartoonists including Angelo Lopez, Josua Cabrera, Bern Fabro, Paul Eric Roca, Zach Kartunista and Dibujo Gasgo, who also draws cartoons for ABS-CBN News website.

Photo courtesy of Craftora. Cartoon by Dibujo Gasgo

Among other Southeast Asian cartoonists featured in the exhibit are Malaysia's Zunar, Indonesia's Guz Wid, Thailand's Wawawawin, and Thailand's PSSYPL.

Topics highlighted in the gallery include the war on drugs in the Philippines, the coup in Myanmar and Papua in Indonesia, and the state of emergency in Malaysia.

Photo courtesy of Craftora. Cartoon by Zach Kartunista

Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim will formally launch the event online on Monday at 2 p.m.

Other speakers set to grace the launch are Yenny Wahid, the daughter of former Indonesian president Gus Dur, Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch Asia, Malaysian cartoonist Mr. Zunar and Filipino cartoonist Angelo Lopez.

Visitors are encouraged to attend the online launch and view the exhibit at www.craftora.com.

FROM THE ARCHIVES