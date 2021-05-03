Mother's Day 2021: Sweet treats and delivery eats for Mom

MANILA -- Looking for a delicious gift for Mom this weekend? We've got you covered.

Here are dishes and desserts that will surely bring a smile on your mother's face.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

CRAVINGS

Cravings is making Mother's Day celebration sweeter with its frozen dessert line.

This includes the Frozen Chocolate Caramel Cake, which is made of dark chocolate cake with caramel topping; the Frozen Banoffee Cheesecake has graham crust, banana toffee cheesecake, and chocolate shavings; and the Frozen Tropical Fruit Salad, which is a mix of custard cream, tropical fruits, and buko strips.

Aside from frozen desserts, Cravings is also offering a Salted Caramel Cake, which is made of three layers of vanilla chiffon, salted caramel buttercream, and caramel filling. The cake is designed with dainty flowers, and can also include a personalized message.

There is also the Mango Cashew Torte Cake that is made of cashew cookie crust, cashew meringue cake, whipped cream, and fresh mangoes; Tropical Fruit Pavlova, a meringue layer with whipped cream filling, assorted fruits, and vanilla custard sauce on the side; and a Sweet Surprise Box filled with herbal tea, tea infuser, a cup, and three types of cookies (chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, and cashew financier); as well as Matcha Oreo S'mores and Rocky Road Clusters.

On top of these, the restaurant has Mother's Day set menus that are available on May 8 and 9. Good for four to six persons, each set includes Classic Caesar Salad, Prawns ala Thermidor, Callos, and Roast Stuffed Chicken with Paella Rice.

To order, contact (0906) 511-4772 or (02) 8277-2436.

CRIMSON HOTEL FILINVEST CITY

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila has whipped up special offers and food takeaways for Mother's Day.

Café Eight has Thai's the Limit, a lunch or dinner takeaway that includes Thai Shrimp Cake, Pomelo Salad, Thai Grilled Chicken, Pad Thai, and Sticky Mango Rice. Priced at P1,500 net, it is served in a self-heating portable hotbox and is good for four people.

For the whole month of May, Firehouse Pizza offers a pizza date at home with a selection of one signature pizza, one pizza of the month, eight pieces of parmesan fried chicken wings with garlic aioli, one pan of Bolognese with choice of pasta, and six orders of New York cheesecake for P2,000 net.

The soon-to-open patisserie and boulangerie Baker J, meanwhile, has a Breakfast in Bed Surprise which consists of Pain au Chocolat, Cashew Praliné, Raspberry croissant, Tigré, Financier, Madeleine, Canelé, and Douceur mango paired with homemade pineapple jam.

Baker J is also offering 25% off on its cakes, such as Choco Royale, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake, Red Pearl, and Mango Graham. Moms will receive a free Rustan's Gouache canvas pouch bags with a minimum purchase worth Php 1,500.

For inquiries and reservations, call (0998) 961-3409 or email dining@crimsonhotel.com

EDSA SHANGRI-LA

Edsa Shangri-La, Manila marks Mother's Day with gourmet or afternoon tea takeaway sets, specialty cakes, and hampers.

The hotel's Gourmet On the Move Mother's Day at Home Set menu features salmon coulibiac; roast chicken casserole with red wine; seafood paella with chorizo and scallops; quinoa and feta stuffed roasted bell peppers; potato lyonnaise with gruyere gratin vegetables, saffron cream, red wine sauce, and pommeru mustard; a selection of cupcakes; and chocolate lava with chocolate sauce.

Priced at P3,700 net, it is good for five persons and is available for the whole month of May.

Edsa Shangri-La also has a Mother's Day Filipino-themed Afternoon Tea set at P1,700 net, available for the month of May, as well as specialty cakes and hampers filled with sweets, starting at P2,500 net.

For inquiries or reservations, all (02) 8633-8888 or email reservations.esl@shangri-la.com.

THE BISTRO GROUP

The Bistro Group's Spanish restaurant concepts are offering Mother's Day specials for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (GrabFood, Foodpanda, Bistro Delivers) from May 6 to June 6.

Priced at P4,995, each Mother's Day spread by Rambla, Las Flores, Tomatito, and BCN by Las Flores consists of seven dishes such as paella and croquetas.

For more details, visit the social media pages of Rambla, Las Flores, Tomatito, and BCN by Las Flores.

THEO AND BROM

Theo and Brom, maker of the world's first "Belgian tableya," has combined two Mother's Day must-haves in its newest offering.

The company has reinvented its signature Gooey Ganache Magic Tableya Cake, topping it with Swiss meringue buttercream frosting and pink floral swirls.

It is available for pre-order until May 6 as part of Theo and Brom's Mother's Day package, which is priced at P2,999.

The deal includes two 730-gram tubs of the limited-edition cake, one 150-gram pack of miniature tableya rounds, and a jar of the brand's Tableya Goo.

To order, visit special.theoandbrom.ph.