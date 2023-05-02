Anne Patricia Lorenzo is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Equality World 2023. Instagram/Anne Patricia Lorenzo

MANILA -- After winning the Ms. Q&A Queen of the Multibeks title last year, Anne Patricia Lorenzo is back on the pageant scene.

Over the weekend, the transwoman beauty queen announced she will compete in the 2023 Miss Equality World, which is set to be held on August 11 in Bali, Indonesia.

"It is with great pride and honor to announce that I am representing our country in the international stage. The road is never easy, but we are now here," she said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to those who never give up on me. Maraming salamat! With beaming pride, I am Anne Patricia Lorenzo, Philippines! Finally," she added.

In another post, Lorenzo said she thought she was "done with the world of pageantry," but "another unexpected opportunity came knocking at my door."

"I cannot pass on the chance to represent my country and show the world what a world-class act a Pinay transwoman truly is," she said.

Lorenzo won the Ms. Q&A Queen of the Multibeks competition on the ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" on her second try in 2022. She first joined in 2019 and placed in the Top 6.

She also finished first runner-up in the Miss International Queen Philippines 2022, which was won by Fuschia Anne Ravena.

