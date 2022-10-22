Anne Patricia Lorenzo wins Ms. Q&A Queen of the Multibeks title

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Anne Patricia Lorenzo got her redemption as she finally secure the Ms. Q&A Queen of the Multibeks crown of “It’s Showtime!” on Saturday.

Lorenzo, a returning candidate, bested eight other grand finalists during the “Queen-finity War” Grand Finals of the competition to win the elaborate crown, designed by Mark Santos, and other prizes.

She took home P500,000 cash, P100,000 worth of beauty package, and P450,000 worth of business package as the grand winner.

Placing first runner up was Karen Montecillo while Manny Dionisia took the second runner up honors.

In the final chukchak, Lorenzo answered the question: “Naniniwala ka bang may taong tanga?”

According to her, people are innately intelligent so it is their decision to commit poor judgments, likening it to how Filipinos choose the country’s leaders.

“Naniniwala akong may taong tanga. Bakit? Dahil sinasadya niyang magpakatanga kahit lahat naman tayo ay may kakayahang malaman kung ano ang tama at mali. Nilikha tayong matalino pero choice nating magpakatanga,” she said.

“Tulad na lamang sa pagpili ng mga pinuno ng ating bayan. Nagiging tanga tayo dahil alam naman natin kung sino ang may kredibilidad at kakayahan. Pero, nagpapadala tayo sa matatamis na salita.”

Before reaching the final round of the contest, Lorenzo was first picked as the Madlang Pi-polls’ Choice” to advance in the grand finals.

She was asked by actor JM de Guzman during the “Bahlakajudge” segment about her thoughts on paying for a dinner date.

In top six, Lorenzo was paired against Sachie Esmeralda where they debated about the hardest to argue between a basher and a mother.

She managed to edge out Esmeralda en route to entering the Top 3 with Montecillo and Dionisia.

Lorenzo was a no newbie in Ms. Q&A having joined the contest in 2019 but only settled for a Top 6 finish.

She was also the first runner-up in the Miss International Queen Philippines 2022, behind the eventual winner Fuschia Anne Ravena.

