Karen Davila set to launch YouTube channel

MANILA -- After 27 years of being a broadcast journalist, Karen Davila is dipping her toes into the world of vlogging with the launch of her YouTube channel.

Davila made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying she is looking forward to "learning new things" as she joins the online platform.

"I have been putting this off for so long, for years actually, and finally had the courage to do it! I have been in the broadcast industry for 27 years but am really just learning new things on YouTube," she said. "I am a newbie. I want to enjoy it and hope to be a part of your lives in a meaningful way."

"I want to share about my life, my loves, my dreams. I also want to help you go through personal challenges, issues, difficulties. Work in progress pa tayong lahat!" she added.

In her teaser video, Davila said her first vlog will be released on May 1, Labor Day.

She also asked her 544,000 Instagram followers to support her newest endeavor.

