Kidlat Tahimik launches film contest on unsung Pinoy heroes

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik. File photo

MANILA -- National Artist Kidlat Tahimik is on the look-out for new short films extolling the virtues of unheralded local heroes.

“Na-overdose na mga anak natin sa mga Spider-Man, Captain America, etc. Let’s change our lenses and look inwardly sa ating kapaligiran," Kidlat said at a virtual media conference from his base in Baguio City launching the Unsung Sariling Bayani short film

competition.

“Because of the global film industry, nakalimutan natin na we have our own national heroes," rued Kidlat as he showed photo slides of modern-day achievers and role models like pioneering Pinay doctor Fe del Mundo and medical frontliners.

“I have great faith in our young filmmakers, habang 'di pa sila nakakahon ng komersyalismo ng industry that they will find meaning in our heroes sa iba’t ibang sulok ng mga barangay natin, 'yung mga 'di pa ginagawan ng monumento," he said. “Let’s move away from spectacular heroes with laser guns!”

Liza Diño, head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), also agreed with Kidlat’s opinion that there should be heightened focus this time around for heroines.

Both cited the story of Bulakna, Lapu-lapu’s wife, who also shaped the course of history along with a strong female force in pre-Hispanic Philippines.

“There are so many beautiful stories about our country that are not being told. Unfortunately what we only see and hear now are negative accounts,” said Diño.

Also supported by the National Quincentennial Commission (NQC) and Department of Education, the competition is open to teen and adult filmmakers.

Entries in the filmmaker’s chosen genre should not exceed 8 minutes. The material should cover documented and verifiable local heroes from history and contemporary times.

Per FDCP criteria, the heroes should be recognized by the provincial government units. They must also have made significant acts or noble contributions to the country or their own communities, such as, but not limited to:

An initiative that has contributed to achieving the nation’s freedom;

An initiative that has helped an individual or community achieve a life of freedom, peace, and prosperity;

An act that helped save the life of an individual, especially one that involves risk to physical comfort, social stature, or quality of life; or

A notable form of service that helped an individual or community in times of adversity.

Kidlat and Diño said that the choice of finalists will hopefully be representative of all Philippine regions.

“Sa dami ng mga bagong kuwento, I think yayaman ang kasaysayan ng Pilipinas and we, the small filmmakers, can contribute to the archives of our history,” said Kidlat.

Interested filmmakers may submit their entries at sarilingbayani@fdcp.com until October 11, 2021.

