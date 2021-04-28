Miss Universe Philippines teases new app

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines will soon launch its own app to keep fans updated on the national pageant.

A logo for the app, simply called MUPH, was posted on the organization's social media pages on Wednesday.

"A revolutionary way to stay updated with the Miss Universe Philippines is coming soon! Introducing the groundbreaking MUPH app -- your digital front row access to the biggest pageant in the country," it said in the caption.

The post did not provide details on the app's launch and key features.

Rabiya Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

