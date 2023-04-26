MANILA -- This year's Miss Universe Philippines candidates showed their pasarela skills in the pageant's runway challenge.

They underwent a two-week training under the likes of beauty queen maker and Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud before taking on the Jojo Bragais Runway challenge, which is named after the pageant shoe designer.

Hosted by Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez, the catwalk showcase was held at the Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, Manila.

Watch this year's runway challenge below:

Just like in other pre-pageant competitions, the winner of the Jojo Bragais Runway challenge will be chosen based on both fan votes and judges' scores.

The results will be announced during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and will secure a spot in the finals.

