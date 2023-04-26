WATCH: Catriona Gray gives a tour of her first home

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is happy to finally have a home that she can call her own.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder showed her apartment in Pasig, which she lovingly calls Casa De Gray, in her latest vlog.

And while she worked with an interior design team, Gray said her vision for her new home was already set in stone.

"I really wanted my space to reflect me as a person," she said.

"I've just really wanted my own home for so long now. Ever since I moved out from my parents' house, I've always been dreaming about owning my home and being able to do what I wanted with it," she added.

Gray's colorful apartment combines her love for art with her Filipino and Australian roots.

The former beauty queen described her taste in design as "bold and eclectic," saying she wants her home to have a lot of "storytelling pieces."

Bright pops of color can be seen in different parts of her home, as well as an assortment of mementos, as well as Filipino and Australian artworks and crafts.

Among the items on display in her living area are her ear cuffs from her stints in BInibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe in 2018, as well as accents showcasing local weaves.

"I like pieces to have a conversation behind them, or be a conversation starter, even," she said.

According to Gray, a lot of walls were knocked down to open up her apartment and bring in more natural light. A bedroom downstairs was also converted into a "content-slash-creative room," where she does her work with her team.

"I have my makeup and hair done here. If I work at my desk, it's all done in this room," she said.

Check out Casa De Gray in the photos below:

Gray starts her home tour with the balcony. She said she wants to 'do up this area a bit more' by adding string lights and a table. YouTube/Catriona Gray

Gray wants her living room to 'represent a lot of my personality and be a place where you can chill out and be really comfortable.' YouTube/Catriona Gray

One of Gray's favorite displays in her living room features her two earcuffs from her stints in Bb. Pilipinas and Miss Universe in 2018. YouTube/Catriona Gray

The dining area features Filipino accents such as a capiz chandelier and inabel table runner. YouTube/Catriona Gray

Described as 'the space that has seen the most changes,' the kitchen combines deep green shades with white stone finishes. YouTube/Catriona Gray

A digital piano can be found near the stairs and the entryway, with a customized stool showcasing local weaves adding a pop of color. YouTube/Catriona Gray

The former Miss Universe shows the colorful wall mural in the content room, saying it is one of her favorite parts in the whole apartment. YouTube/Catriona Gray