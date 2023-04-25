MANILA – “Dekada ‘70” and “Anak Datu” bannered the winners of the 13th Gawad Buhay Awards on Tuesday at the PETA Theater Center.

“Dekada ‘70” of Black Box Productions and “Anak Datu” of Tanghalang Pilipino captured six awards each in Gawad Buhay, an award-giving body for Philippine professional theater.

“Dekada ‘70” took home the Outstanding Musical trophy aside from Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical.

It also received the Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play while Jon Abella was recognized as Male Featured Performance in Musical. Meanwhile, Stella Cañete-Mendoza brought home the Female Lead Performance in a Musical.

“Dekada ‘70” also won the Outstanding Book of a Musical.

On the other hand, “Anak Datu” was named the Outstanding Play in the awards night aside from winning the Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play.

They also harvested the Outstanding Musical Direction, Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costume Design and Outstanding Set Design.

“Under My Skin”, which amassed 15 nominations, had five victories including the Outstanding Original Script and Outstanding Sound Design.

Gian Magdangal booked the Male Lead Performance in a Musical for “Carousel” while Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante of “Carousel” was awarded with Female Featured Performance in a musical.

Here is the complete list of the 13th Gawad Buhay winners:

Outstanding Original Script

Rody Vera, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Original Score

Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, “Mula sa Buwan” (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

Outstanding Musical Direction

Chino Toledo, “Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Choreography

Hassanain Magarang, “Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Costume Design

Carlo Pagunaling, “Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Lighting Design

D Cortezano, “Batang Mujahideen” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Sound Design

Teresa Barrozo, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Outstanding Set Design

Toym Imao, “Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Steven Tansiongco & Bene Manaois, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Play

Roselyn Perez, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Female Featured Performance in a Play

Lhorvie Nuevo, “Batang Mujahideen” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Male Featured Performance in a Play

Gio Gahol, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical

Stella Cañete-Mendoza, “Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical

Gian Magdangal, “Carousel” (Repertory Philippines)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, “Carousel” (Repertory Philippines)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical

Jon Abella, “Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play

“Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical

“Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play

Guelan Luarca, “Batang Mujahideen” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical

Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical

“Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets Inc.)

Outstanding Play – Original or Translation/Adaptation

“Anak Datu” (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Musical – Original or Translation/Adaptation

“Dekada ‘70” (Black Box Productions)