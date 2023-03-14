Cherry Pie Picache. Handout

MANILA – Less than two months since releasing several citations, Gawad Buhay has officially announced the list of nominees for its 13th edition of awards.

“Under My Skin” of PETA and “Anak Datu” of Tanghalang Pilipino bannered the nomination list of the Gawad Buhay, an award-giving body for Philippine professional theater.

The 13th Gawad Buhay is also mixing the citations from 2020, which included five shows that were shown just before the COVID-19 forced the country into a halt.

“Under My Skin” amassed 15 nominations while “Anak Datu” got 14 nods. Not to be outdone were “Dekada ‘70” and “Joseph the Dream”, which both earned 13 nominations.

Written by Rody Vera, "Under My Skin" was PETA's last live performance before pandemic-induced lockdowns started in 2020.

The play depicts the realities of people living with HIV, with the aim of spreading awareness and promoting acceptance among its viewers.

“Batang Mujahideen” received 10 nominations while “Mula sa Buwan”, which earned 12 citations from Gawad Buhay in January, got nine nominations.

Here is the complete list of the 13th Gawad Buhay 2022 nominees:

Outstanding Original Script



1. Malou Jacob, Guelan Luarca, & Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

2. Rody Vera, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

3. Rody Vera, “Anak Datu” (TP)



Outstanding Book for a Musical



1. Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. Pat Valera, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)



Outstanding Original Score



1. Teresa Barrozo & Migs Cortes, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

2. Matthew Chang & Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

3. Chino Toledo, “Anak Datu” (TP)

4. Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)



Outstanding Musical Direction



1. Matthew Chang, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. Myke Salomon, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

3. Myke Salomon, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)

4. Chino Toledo, “Anak Datu” (TP)

5. Ejay Yatco, “Carousel” (Rep)



Outstanding Choreography



1. MJ Arda, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

2. Jomelle Era, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

3. Hassanain Magarang, “Anak Datu” (TP)

4. Nicole Primero & Bubbles Deriada, “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Outstanding Costume Design



1. Bonsai Cielo, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)

2. Mio Infante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

3. Carlo Pagunaling, “Anak Datu” (TP)



Outstanding Lighting Design



1. Dong Calingacion, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

2. Katsch Catoy, “Anak Datu” (TP)

3. D Cortezano, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

4. Ian Torqueza, “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Outstanding Sound Design



1. Teresa Barrozo, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

2. Rards Corpus, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

3. Arvy Dimaculangan, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

4. TJ Ramos, “Anak Datu” (TP)



Outstanding Set Design



1. Ohm David, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. Toym Imao, “Anak Datu” (TP)

3. Mio Infante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

4. Marco Viaña & Paw Castillo, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

5. Charles Yee, “Carousel” (Rep)



Outstanding Projection and Video Design



1. GA Fallarme, “Anak Datu” (TP)

2. Steven Tansiongco & Bene Manaois, “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Female Lead Performance in a Play



1. Missy Maramara, “Stage Kiss” (Rep)

2. Roselyn Perez, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

3. Cherry Pie Picache, “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Female Featured Performance in a Play



1. Manok Nellas, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

2. Lhorvie Nuevo, “Anak Datu” (TP)

3. Lhorvie Nuevo, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

4. Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, “Anak Datu” (TP)



Male Featured Performance in a Play



1. Eko Baquial, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

2. Anthony Falcon, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

3. Gio Gahol, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

4. Jonathan Tadioan, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

5. Dudz Teraña, “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Female Lead Performance in a Musical



1. Stella Cañete-Mendoza, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. Gab Pangilinan, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)

3. Karylle Tatlonghari, “Carousel” (Rep)



Male Lead Performance in a Musical



1. Sam Concepcion, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

2. Gian Magdangal, “Carousel” (Rep)

3. Juliene Mendoza, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

4. Myke Salomon, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)



Female Featured Performance in a Musical



1. Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, “Carousel” (Rep)

2. Bituin Escalante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

3. Alys Serdenia, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)



Male Featured Performance in a Musical



1. Jon Abella, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. Esteban Fulay, Jr., “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

3. Audie Gemora, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

4. Lorenz Martinez, “Carousel” (Rep)

5. Iggy Siasoco, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)



Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play



1. “Anak Datu” (TP)

2. “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

3. “Under My Skin” (PETA)



Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical



1. “Carousel” (Rep)

2. “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

3. “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

4. “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)



Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play



1. Melvin Lee, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

2. Guelan Luarca, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

3. Chris Millado, “Anak Datu” (TP)



Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical



1. Paolo Valenciano, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

2. Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

3. Pat Valera, “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)



Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical



1. “Carousel” (Rep)

2. “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)



Outstanding Play – Original or Translation/Adaptation



1. “Anak Datu” (TP)

2. “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

3. “Under My Skin” (Peta)



Outstanding Musical – Original or Translation/Adaptation



1. “Dekada ‘70” (BTC)

2. “Mula sa Buwan” (BTC)