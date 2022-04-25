Katrina Dimaranan ends 10-year pageant journey



Katrina Dimaranan has announced the end of her pageant journey, which spanned 10 years and three competitions.

The beauty queen made the announcement over the weekend, as she revealed that she won't be able to return home to pass on her Miss Universe Philippines Tourism crown.

"Along with issues with my US residency, I have been occupied and focused with my nursing career and believe me, I really tried to make it work," she said.

"My 10-year journey has now come to an end, and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories I’ve shared with all of you, especially those who were with me since day one of this incredible journey. I am happy and at peace that I can finally close this chapter, and move forward to my next goals!" she added.

"I am extremely touched by the love, laughs and support many of you have given me and continue to give to me!"

Dimaranan started her pageant journey in 2012 by winning the Binibining Pilipinas Tourism crown.

In 2018, she finished first runner-up in Miss Supranational, representing the United States.

She reentered the country's local pageant scene in 2021 via Miss Universe Philippines, and was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism.

"From 18 years old to now 28, my 10-year magical journey that was and is a vital part of my life," Dimaranan said. "Where I met some of the most amazing people who became friends and family, and where I learned many life lessons and how I learned to open up my mind and my heart to other things going on outside of our personal lives."

"All those sleepless nights, crying behind the scenes, the sisterhood, the celebrations, and the victories and the losses -- I am beyond grateful. I will miss those moments," she added. "This journey helped me accept that my past, my hardships actually inspired someone to aim for greatness and follow their dreams."