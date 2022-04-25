MANILA -- Cris Albert, owner and CEO of Fila Philippines, has passed away.

Fila Philippines shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Monday, saying Albert died last Saturday, April 23.

The company did not give details about her "untimely" passing.

"Her family appeals to everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve in this time of immense loss," Fila Philippines said.

Albert is known for leading Isport Life, the sole distributor and licensee of Fila products in the Philippines.

According to the Fila Philippines website, she has been managing the brand in the country for more than 15 years.