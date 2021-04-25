Catriona Gray honored to be featured in 'Bagani' music video

MANILA – Catriona Gray is one of the featured artists in the newly released music video of “Bagani,” the theme song of the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines.

In an Instagram update, the former Miss Universe said she feels honored to be part of the project alongside several other OPM artists from all over the country.

Dulce, Noel Cabangon, Bayang Barrios, Juris, Nyoy Volante and Leanne & Naara are also part of the project, among many OPM icons.

According to the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC), “the release of the song was in time for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan” which commemorates how “Lapulapu and the warriors of Mactan defeated the Spaniards and killed Ferdinand Magellan.”

The NCQ said “Bagani” was composed by Roel Rostata, arranged by Jungee Marcelo with Cebuano translations by Jude Gitamondoc.

The song was originally Rostata’s entry in the South Luzon Leg of PhilPop Bootcamp in Talisay, Batangas in May 2019.

Watch the music video below.