PETA brings back face-to-face summer theater workshops

Handout/PETA

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back its face-to-face summer theater workshops this year.

Courses on the fundamentals of theater acting, creative drama, sound and music, and visual arts will be held for people of all ages from May to July at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

These will give students an opportunity to learn from artist-teachers who have been part of shows like "Walang Aray," "Rak of Aegis," and "CareDivas."

The courses include:

Children's Theater 1 (6 to 8 years old)

Children's Theater 2 (9 to 12 years old)

Teen Theater (14 to 17 years old)

Musical Theater for Teens (13 to 17 years old)

Theater Arts (18 years old and up)

Acting 1 (18 years old and up)

Creative Musical Theater (18 years old and up)

Prior to the return to face-to-face sessions, PETA held summer workshops in online and hybrid settings to adapt to pandemic-induced quarantines.

Registration for the upcoming workshops can be done here.