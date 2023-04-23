Mimiyuuuh achieves goal to have a family trip

MANILA — YouTube star Mimiyuuuh has achieved another goal on his list -- a family trip.

In an Instagram post, the content creator posed with his parents, along with his siblings and their sister's family.

"It's important to realize that you are living inside one of your answered prayers while you wait for your next one. There's always a place for gratitude," Mimiyuuuh said.

"Natupad ko po ang isa mga goals ko this year, to travel with my whole family! Sobrang nag-enjoy kami lalong lalo na sila inay at tatay! TO MORE TRAVELS FOR US! Sana next year sa ibang bansa naman hihi!" he added.

The family went to El Nido in Palawan to do recreational activities over the weekend.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

RELATED VIDEO: