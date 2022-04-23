Timezone at the second level of the Pedro Gil Wing of Robinsons Place Manila. Jeeves de Veyra The latest arcade games and cabinets. Jeeves de Veyra 9D Motion Simulator. Jeeves de Veyra Play skill for tickets. Jeeves de Veyra Prizes for skill games. Jeeves de Veyra Billiard tables. Jeeves de Veyra Premium karaoke booths. Jeeves de Veyra Short Lane Bowling. Jeeves de Veyra Massage chairs. Jeeves de Veyra Robert Prats Jr. is in the driver's seat of Timezone. Jeeves de Veyra

MANIILA -- Timezone recently opened one of its largest family entertainment centers in the country at the Pedro Gil Wing of Robinsons Place Manila.

This joint venture between Ayala Land and the Timezone Group of Australia has been around since 1998 when Timezone opened its first arcade in Cebu. The Timezone Card that’s used to swipe for games at the Timezone centers all around the country has become a permanent accessory in the wallets of Gen Z and the younger crowd alike, evoking memories of beating up friends with the latest versions of Street Fighter arcade machines, getting the fastest cars in Initial D and Wangan Midnight, or perhaps, winning prizes to impress a date.

While the company used just concentrate on video games, it shifted to the multi-attraction model back in 2018 when the 2,200-sq.m. Timezone opened in Ayala Feliz Mall in Marikina. It featured a large arcade setting, the first trampoline park in the country with US-made equipment with 6-meter-high ceilings, Timezone Play & Learn, a kid’s area for the younger guests, bowling lanes, and even super premium karaoke booths with leather couches and glass walls where singers could watch themselves go all out.

It was an experiment that paid off.

“The mall was having more people in the roof deck where we were than in the ground floor,” said Rafael Prats Jr., president and GM of Timezone, comparing the Philippine Timezone experience to that of the multi-attraction centers found in the United States and Australia.

Several of these multi-attraction centers are found at Ayala Malls all over the country.

Like other businesses, the company hit a low point during the pandemic, having to close all of their centers for 19 months. Even when they were open, their usual customers still couldn’t come in because kids weren’t permitted to go to the malls for some time.

But with Alert Level 1, Prats observed that families are out “revenge spending,” enjoying time outside with their kids after being cooped up at home for almost two years. This gave them the signal to re-open and proceed with their expansion plans.

The new Robinson’s Place Manila Timezone is a showcase of the multi-attraction concept. There are still the latest arcade cabinets, now with bigger attractions like a 9-D motion simulator where passengers are seated on a motion platform that moves synced to the film being shown through their VR headsets.

Prats noted that the skill-based games like basketball and skeeball, where players can win tickets that in turn can be redeemed for prizes, made Timezone a popular place to go for families and also dates.

“By winning prizes for your kids, or your special someone, it means something because you create memories,” he said.

Perhaps the biggest departure from a traditional arcade is that Timezone features more physical activities where visitors have to get up, move around, and maybe even work a bit of sweat. There are high-tech versions of air Hockey, and full-sized billiard tables where games are paid by rack.

The biggest of these attractions are the bowling alleys. There are four lanes each of duckpin lanes and short-lane social bowling alleys.

Prats and his team are really proud of this innovative spin on bowling that was introduced at the Ayala Feliz Timezone, where it was the first of its kind in the world.

“We felt that the old bowling was too traditional, it was too difficult for people to get into. It allowed families to play together where kids can play with their parents,” remarked Prats.

These short lane bowling lanes use regulation tenpins but have a shortened lane, 20 meters down from the traditional 27 meters. This eliminated the hassle of changing into bowling shoes, and more importantly enabled families to play with their kids by using much lighter regularly sized balls.

Prats and his Timezone team seem to be optimistic about the current conditions that he’s hinting of bigger and more ambitious Timezone centers later this year.