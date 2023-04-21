ECHO, content creators headline first ML:BB carnival

Reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champions ECHO along with famous content creators will headline the game's first MLBB-themed music carnival event to be held in Market Market, Taguig.

ECHO will headline a meet-and-greet with fanss in the event's main stage.

ML:BB creators ChooxTV, Jelai Andres, Buboy Villar, and a "secret bida" who have been part of the Be The Bida campaign will attend the event, which is open to all audiences.

The game's publishers, Moonton Games, said the one-day event will have a photo wall called the "Bida Wall" and an ML:BB minion lane maze.

There will also be a chance to win merch items and rewards through a wheel.

The event dubbed ALLSTAR Music Festival is a part of the ALLSTAR series of events, which has already included an exclusive collaboration with K-pop girl group ITZY, their global ambassador.