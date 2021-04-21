Olivia Culpo, Mario Lopez to host this year's Miss Universe pageant

For the first time since 2015, Steve Harvey will not be hosting the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

This after the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced on Wednesday (Manila time) that this year’s event will be hosted by Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez.

Mark your calendars – Access Hollywood’s @mariolopezviva and actress and model @oliviaculpo will host this year’s Miss Universe competition, LIVE on @FYI and streaming next day free on The #Roku Channel. @Roku 👑 pic.twitter.com/3HsGZVKXo9 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) April 20, 2021

Both Lopez and Culpo are not newbies in hosting the international pageant. Lopez has already co-hosted the same in 2007, while Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe 2012, co-hosted the pageant’s 68th edition along with Vanessa Minnillo Lachey and Harvey in 2019.

Rabiya Mateo will be representing the Philippines this year and she will be vying for the crown along with over 70 other candidates from various countries.

In the Philippines, ABS-CBN will bring the live telecast of the 69th Miss Universe via the A2Z channel on May 17 (Monday), starting at 8 a.m., with a replay at 10:30 p.m.

It will also be aired on Sunday's Best on Kapamilya Channel at 9:45 p.m. on May 23. Viewers in the Philippines can stream the replay online on iWantTFC.

Viewers will get another chance to watch the 69th Miss Universe on cable TV via the Metro Channel on May 24 at 12 p.m., May 26 at 5 p.m., and May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The airing of the Miss Universe competition in the Philippines this year was made possible through the continued partnership between ABS-CBN and IMG, which owns the Miss Universe brand.

