IN PHOTOS: Inside the newly launched Hotel Okura Manila

MANILA -- The first property of Japan's Okura Nikko Hotels in the Philippines has officially opened its doors to the public.

Hotel Okura Manila, which first soft-opened in December 2021, is part of the Resorts World Manila integrated resort in Pasay City.

The 190-room hotel features modern Japanese-inspired structures such as a glass pagoda reception area and a minimalist rock garden. One of the accommodation types here is called the Hinoki-yu Room, which features cypress bathtubs handcrafted by Japanese artisans.

At the topmost floor is the Sora Rooftop, which includes a 20-meter heated pool overlooking the Manila skyline.

Hotel Okura Manila also has Yamazato, a fine dining restaurant that specializes in Japanese cuisine, with private rooms for business meetings and intimate gatherings.

Yawaragi, on the other hand, is an all-day dining area that offers Japanese-oriented food with Western and Asian specialties.

"We are delighted that Hotel Okura Manila officially opens today," Hotel Okura Co. Ltd. president Toshihiro Ogita said during the launch of the hotel on Monday, adding that he they are looking forward to offering a combination of Japanese and Filipino hospitality to guests.

Check out photos of Hotel Okura Manila in the slideshow below: