LOOK: Robi Domingo gives a tour of his family's farm

Screengrab from Robi Domingo's YouTube page

Robi Domingo gave the public a tour of his family's farm in Pulilan, Bulacan in his recent vlog.

The host said the property belongs his mother's side of the family, the Eusebios.

"Just to be clear, this is not my farmhouse. This belongs to my family, the Eusebios. My real name is Robert Marion Eusebio Domingo, hindi po ito akin lamang. Hindi naman po ako si Bea Alonzo," he said in jest, referring to the actress' own farm.

Big Ben Farm, as well as the Eusebio family's other businesses, is named after the London landmark. Domingo said his cousins and brother currently reside in the property.

"Meron siyang American ranch touch kaya 'pag tiningnan mo sa malayo, para kang wala sa Pilipinas. Iba 'yung pakiramdam mo rito," he said.

While he did not show the interiors of the farmhouse, Domingo took viewers on a tour of the expansive lot, which includes a polo field and areas for different plants and animals.

According to Domingo, the property has been featured in shows and movies of the likes of Vice Ganda, Coco Martin, and Yassi Pressman.

"If you look at it from this perspective, marahil nakita niyo 'yan sa iba't ibang teleserye or pelikula. For sure if you get to watch the movies or teleseryes of Coco Martin and Vice Ganda, yes, nakadaan na po sila rito. [Pati] si Yassi Pressman," he said.

As he concluded the tour, Domingo said his family's Big Ben Farm "never ceases to amaze me."

"Talagang natutuwa pa rin ako. But siguro when the time comes, naiisip ko na rin na mag-retire din dito. Kapag tapos na ako sa hosting career ko, I would love it if I would stay here," he said.