Rabiya Mateo off to Florida for Miss Universe pageant

After a week in California, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is off to Miami, Florida several weeks ahead of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen expressed her excitement as she made her way through the Los Angeles International Airport.

Mateo had a memorable week in Los Angeles. It was her first international trip and she had the opportunity to film several segments for the Miss Universe telecast and do a bit of sightseeing.

She also had dinner at the iconic Yamashiro in Hollywood, which features creations by Filipino-American executive chef Vallerie Archer.

As Mateo gears up to compete for the crown, Miss Universe announced that Filipino designer Jojo Bragais will be stepping up to provide the official footwear for all the contestants.

The Miss Universe pageant will be held on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

