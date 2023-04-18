Maggie Wilson and Tim Connor. Instagram/Tim Connor



Tim Connor has shared his thoughts about the ongoing feud between his business partner Maggie Wilson and her estranged husband, Victor Consunji.

The British-Thai entrepreneur responded to a follower who asked him on Instagram Stories how where he gets his "composure with all the craziness going on."

Acknowledging that the netizen is referring to the controversy surrounding Wilson and Consunji, and eventually him, Connor replied: "The irony of it all is that I actually feel sorry for him."

"And although many might feel that I should be angry or upset, I am not! I just think he needs more sensible people around him that are looking out for his best interests and not their own," he said of Consunji, who has filed adultery cases against him and Wilson.

Connor went on: "Speaking from my own bad experiences, ego and thinking you are powerful can really put you in a bad place. If I had a beautiful young son and daughter, I would be cherishing these moments and letting the mother [see her son]... and not playing games I will regret in the future."

Wilson reposted Connor's statement on Instagram Stories on Thursday, a day after reacting to Consunji's latest post about Rachel Carrasco, his rumored new partner.

The real estate scion shared a photo of her with Carrasco leaning toward him, and a baby sleeping on his chest.

Making her thoughts known, Wilson wrote: "Still not annulled. Still no communication. Still have an adultery charge. Still getting demands everyday. Still blocked from seeing my son."