MANILA -- Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin will grace the Mall of Asia Arena stage on April 30 as one of the performers in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

The "American Idol" season 18 finalist will join two local talents, "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Bamboo Mañalac and singer-actor Sam Concepcion.

In an Instagram post, Martin said he is "proud" to be part of the program for this year's competition.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) have been tapped to host the upcoming national pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, on the other hand, will be joining the event as a special guest.

Thirty-two candidates will be competing on stage for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.