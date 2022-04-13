MANILA -- "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Bamboo Mañalac and singer-actor Sam Concepcion are set to perform in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Organizers made the announcement on its social media pages this week as it drums up interest in the coronation night set on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) have been tapped to host the upcoming national pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India will also be joining the event as a special guest.

Thirty-two candidates will be competing on stage for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.