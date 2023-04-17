Tim Yap to join London Marathon for cleft charity

Tim Yap during the 2019 Berlin Marathon. Handout/Smile Train

MANILA -- Tim Yap is among the 50,000 runners who will join this year's London Marathon on April 23.

The host and events organizer will take on the 42-kilometer course on behalf of the cleft charity Smile Train.

He will be joined by his partner Javi Martinez, party list representative Sam Verzosa, and more than 20 runners from other countries as part of Team Empower, Smile Train's endurance fundraising program.

Smile Train Philippines Southeast Asia vice president Kimmy Coseteng Flaviano said they are thankful to Yap, Martinez, and Verzosa for "furthering their advocacy and pledging their commitment to this cause."

"The genuine compassion and sustained service of our Smile Train ambassadors have been an essential part of our success today. Their collective efforts have helped give patients access to the care that they deserve and have extended the organization's reach in providing safe and quality cleft treatment," she said in a statement.

Yap, for his part, said: "For years now, I have been committed to supporting Smile Train's cause and helping improve the lives of children with cleft. This cause is very personal to me and what drives me the most is my realized purpose and goals of helping the organization reach more patients in need of treatment."

"I want to finish strong and with my partner Javi by my side as well as my dear friend Sam, my confidence has greatly multiplied," he added.

According to Smile Train, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has also been showing her support for Team Empower, encouraging her fans and followers to cheer for her friends in the upcoming marathon.

The Smile Train ambassador was supposed to take part in the London Marathon, but had to back out as she prepares for her wedding.

"All this support is what makes Smile Train's programs grow stronger throughout the years," Flaviano said.