Pia Wurtzbach skips London Marathon to prepare for wedding

Pia Wurtzbach is taking a much-needed break to prioritize her physical and emotional health.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Miss Universe shared that she will be spending a few weeks in London to take care of herself and spend quality time with her family.

She expressed missing not just being with her family but also experiencing life with them.

“I’m grateful to have this time OFF…alam ko mahirap cos lahat tayo we can’t get off work just like that. Madaming responsibilities and all. Work mode is real diba lalo na after the holidays. Kayo ba? But PAUSE lang muna tayo and say this with me: ‘Kamusta na ba ako? Okay pa ba ako?’” she said.

Furthermore, she revealed that she would be missing this year's London Marathon to plan her upcoming wedding.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to join the London Marathon this year. I contemplated for a looong time and I really wanted to do it this year because I was doing it for such a good cause, @smiletrainph, and I didn’t want to let anyone down,” she said.

“I have a tendency to be hard on myself especially when it comes to hitting goals and I know marathon training + wedding planning will be a stressful combo. Runners know this but just a little background, prepping for a marathon means 4 to 6 hours training a day and medyo malapit na yung marathon. So tough as it may be, I know that deferring my entry this year is the right decision,” she added.

Wurzback noted that there will be many more marathons in the future and getting married is something she wants to focus on first and enjoy preparing for.

At the end of her post, Wurtzbach said she looks forward to returning to the Philippines “healthier, stronger, and ready to be back in action.”