MANILA -- The new owner of the Miss Universe Organization is coming to the Philippines.

Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip made the announcement in her Facebook page over the weekend as she expressed her excitement to visit Manila.

"The next Universe destination is 'Helloooo Manila!' #Philippines," she said. "Love you and see you soon!"

Jakrajutatip did not give further details, but it is assumed that she will be in the country in time for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel and former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi are also set to grace the national pageant, set on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, as special guests.

Jakrajutatip's JKN Global Group acquired the 71-year-old Miss Universe Organization late last year.

The company previously mentioned plans to grow the business in "untapped markets" such as Asia.