Malls, restaurants, hotels offer Easter 2022 promos

MANILA -- Here are some of the promos offered by malls, restaurants, and hotels for Easter Sunday.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AYALA MALLS

Ayala Malls is calling all youngsters to reunite with their best friends in a face-to-face setting at its Easter Academy on April 17.

The event gathers kids in groups to complete challenges, including an obstacle course relay, in sports-competition mode. Parents, guardians, and other non-competing children can also visit the School Fair area for snacks and goodies, take selfies with roaming Easter mascots, donate at the Philippine Toy Library’s toy drive, and bring furbabies to the Hide and Treat activity at Barkyard.

Easter Academy will be available in the following malls: Abreeza, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Ayala Malls Marikina, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Solenad, Ayala Malls The 30th, Centrio, Fairview Terraces, Glorietta, Harbor Point, Market Market, Marquee Mall, Pavilion Mall, Serendra,, The District Dasmarinas, The District Imus, and UP Town Center.

BISTRO GROUP

Handout

The Bistro Group is offering 30% off across all its restaurants until April 20 as part of its Easter celebration.

The promo is available on Bistro Delivers, with the use of the code EASTER30 upon checkout with a P1,500 minimum spend requirement.

The Bistro Group has 18 concepts in over 100 restaurants in the country. More details are available on the BIstro Delivers website.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila's Easter lineup includes activities at DreamPlay, a collection of chocolates and confections at Café Society, and Sunday brunch at Nobu Manila.

On April 17, DreamPlay’s VIP Pass (P2,399 net per person) also includes access to themed activities such as make-your-own Easter egg, Easter egg cookie baking with Gingy, Easter Egg Hunt, and Easter parade, and an Easter tote bag.

DreamPlay's regular tickets with access to all the play space's attractions are also available on the day at P1,500, while non-participating tickets can be purchased for P250.

Café Society, on the other hand, is offering Easter bunny and duck chocolates, among others, until April 17. Also available are Easter-themed confections and pastries such as bunny face cookies and chocolate egg

cheesecake.

Meanwhile, Nobu Manila's Sunday brunch features freshly prepared sushi and sashimi as well as Japanese-Peruvian and Filipino-inspired dishes. A selection of mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks complete the brunch fare at P2,950 net.

CRIMSON HOTEL

Handout

Crimson Hotel is holding Farm Easterville, a farm-themed Easter Sunday

event happening at the Crimson Grand Ballroom.

In addition to the egg hunting activity and afternoon snacks, participants can join the live entertainment, interactive games, and egg-decorating contest, and take home Easter chocolate and other giveaways. The rate per person is P1,100 net.

Meanwhile, Café Eight is hosting an Easter Sunday brunch buffet on April 17 at P1,900 net per person. Easter gourmet boxes are also available at Baker J until April 17 at P2,500 each.

More details are available on Crimson Hotel's website.

DIAMOND HOTEL

Handout



Diamond Hotel will have an Easter Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17, with arcade and inflatable games at the Diamond Ballroom.

There will also be other visual delights courtesy of stiltwalkers, mime performers, and jugglers. The event is open to guests who will dine or stay at the hotel.

Diamond Hotel is also offering an Easter Sunday brunch buffet at Corniche at P3,300 net per person, and half the price for kids 7 to 12 years old. A minimum spend of P5,000 entitles guests to pick a prize from the Easter tree.

Meanwhile, customers can also buy Easter goodies such as candy and chocolates at the hotel and its online shopping website.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA MANILA

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La Manila is inviting guests to enjoy an Easter celebration at the Isla Grand Ballroom on April 17, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features an interactive mini musical by Clowning Around, among other activities. Rate is at P2,500 net per person, inclusive of event access, snacks, and drinks.

Edsa Shangri-La Manila also has an Easter lunch buffet at HEAT on April 17 at P2,950 net per person, as well as an Easter Cake at P1,450 and an Easter Hamper at P2,800 until April 30.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

Handout

Grand Hyatt Manila is holding Easter Wonderland event at The Gallery on April 16 and 17, exclusive to registered in-house kiddie guests.

The event will feature Easter activities such as face painting, Easter egg decorating, fun arts and crafts, movie screening, board games, food carts, and a dedicated play area.

Those who are celebrating Easter at home can order Grand Hyatt Manila's Dine at Home set menus, which include specialties from No. 8 China House, The Grand Kitchen, and Florentine. A 50% discount awaits Metrobank World and Peso Platinum card holders with a minimum spend of P4,000.

Also available at Dine at Home are themed treats such as Easter Carrot Nest Cake, chocolate eggs, hot cross buns, and an Easter hamper.

More details are available at Grand Hyatt Manila's website.

NEW WORLD MAKATI

Handout

New World Makati is holding the Rustic Rainbow Easter Fair on April 17, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as part of its weekend room package.

Here, guests can enjoy activities such as an egg basket of surprises, a bouncy castle with a ball pit and slide, a giant bubble show, balloon twisting, bunny mascot meet-and-greet. kiddie salon​, face painting​, paint-your-own Easter bag, and various game booths.

There will also be snack stations where participants can enjoy mini burgers, hotdog sandwiches, mini pizzas, and assorted candies.

New World Makati is also offering an Easter Sunday buffet at Café 1228 at P2,000 nett per person on April 17 for lunch and dinner. Easter-themed cakes and chocolates are also available at The Shop.

More details are available at the hotel's website and social media pages.

ROBINSONS MALLS

This Easter, Robinsons Malls prepared "Yello, Easter!" activities which include egg hunts, magic shows, carnival games, and art workshops for kids.

There will also be a pet costume contest and an Easter bunny costume contest for those who want to dress up.

Deals and promotions also await those who have the RMalls+ app.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Shangri-La Plaza's Grand Atrium will transform into a tropical paradise for The Shang SpEGGtacular Easter Hunt on April 17.

The event is open to kids from 1 to 12 years old. Registration fee is P500 per child and includes a map, a bag, and an Easter giveaway. Every adult can register up to 4 kids.

For more information visit Shangri-La Plaza's administration office at Level 5, Main Wing.

SSI

Handout

Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) will hold Easter activities on April 17 at Central Square with Pororo the Little Penguin.

Guests can register starting at 11 a.m. for the event, which will feature three batches of Pororo Show and Egg Hunt, as well as food stalls.

SSI is also offering up to 40% off on select items from brands such as Pottery Barn Kids, Marc Jacobs, Armani Exchange, and Payless ShoeSource for a limited time this April.

SUMMIT HOTELS

Handout

Summit Hotels is offering buffet deals and staycation deals this Easter.

Summit Ridge in Tagaytay has room packages starting at P5,000++, inclusive of two tickets to Easter activities such as magic show, egg hunt, and loot bags for kids. An Easter lunch buffet will also be offered at Café Summit.

Over at Summit Greenhills, families will be able to avail of an Easter holiday package at P3,288 nett for its deluxe rooms inclusive of breakfast for two plus two tickets to Easter Wonderland, where kids aged 6 to 12 can enjoy egg hunting, egg painting, and bunny hat making.

Themed lunch and snack buffets, meanwhile, await tourists and locals at Summit Hotel Naga, Summit Galleria Cebu, and Grand Summit Hotel General Santos. Summit Hotel Naga offers a deal of P888 nett per person and P388 nett per child with activities such as egg hunting and egg

painting contest, plus sweet treats and kiddie giveaways.



At Summit Galleria Cebu, deals at P850 nett per person and P388 nett for children are up for grabs. Kids get to bring home free donuts plus a chance to join in the egg hunting, face painting and egg wizard activities.

At Grand Summit Hotel General Santos, Easter lunch buffet rate is at P880 nett per person and P440 nett for children.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila is holding a Candyland Adventure and Egg Hunt on April 17 for guests who book the hotel's Easter room package or Escolta's Easter Sunday brunch.

Activities include felt eggs and craft lollipop decorating, papier-mâché painting, candy Jenga corner, ice cream stacking corner, playground, and Easter egg hunt.

Rates for the Easter room package start at P10,000 for a Deluxe Room (exclusive of taxes) and include a breakfast buffet in Escolta for two adults and two children, one Easter painting welcome amenity kit, and one passport to the Peninsula Candyland Adventure and Egg Hunt.

The Easter Sunday brunch at Escolta, on the other hand, is priced at P4,300 per adult and P1,700 per child. Only one complimentary passport to the Peninsula Candyland Adventure and Egg Hunt will be given per one adult and one child 10 years old and below.

Meanwhile, The Peninsula Manila is also offering afternoon tea at the Upper Lobby consisting of French pastries, Scottish salmon sandwiches, scones, and a live station of fresh crepes and merienda specialties like bibingka and puto bumbong. Rate is at P2,400 per person (P3,000 with one flute of champagne), exclusive of taxes.

More details are available on the hotel's website.