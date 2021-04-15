Liza Soberano named new Save the Children Philippines ambassador

Liza Soberano is Save the Children Philippines’ newest ambassador. Handout

Actress Liza Soberano is now officially a child rights advocate after she was appointed ambassador of Save the Children Philippines, who will campaign for children’s rights to survival, learning, protection, and meaningful participation.

The announcement coincided with Save the Children Philippines’ celebration of its 40th year of lifesaving work for and with children in the country.

“Officially joining Save the Children Philippines as an ambassador is a dream come true for me,” said Soberano, who has been silently donating to the child rights organization and sponsoring children in Uganda since 2016.

“I just want to help people in any form and in any way that I can, and I feel like through Save the Children, I’ll be able to do so much more,” she said in a statement released Thursday.

The organization’s chief executive Atty. Alberto Muyot praised the actress, who hopes to help the most deprived and marginalized children realize their full potential.

“We know that with Liza’s passion and influence, she will be inspiring a lot of children, youth, and adults to prioritize children’s rights at all times and create platforms for meaningful participation of children,” Muyot said.

In 2018, Soberano participated in Save the Children’s “Lahat Dapat” campaign against hunger and malnutrition, and rallied for children’s fair and equal access to nutritious food.

She also supported Save the Children Philippines’ #SaveWithStories in 2020 which raised funds for Project ARAL (Access to Resources for Alternative Learning) to help children from low-income families and those with disabilities gain access to alternative learning modalities amidst school closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soberano has also been vocal in her conviction to speak about women and children’s rights, protection of children from online sexual exploitation, and mental health.

In the 2021 Global Childhood Report by Save the Children, the Philippines ranked 110th out of 186 countries with children fully experiencing childhood.

Ambassadors Katarina Rodriguez, Xia Vigor, Ria Atayde, and Soberano will help to amplify children’s voices, and help Save the Children engage into sustainable partnerships with stakeholders to further support children’s development needs and respond to humanitarian crises, the organization said.

“There’s nothing more grounding and heartwarming than seeing the look on people’s faces when you give them the simplest of assistance, may it be financial or just showing them that you are physically and mentally there to support them,” Soberano said.

