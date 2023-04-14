Tippy Dos Santos among 2022 Bar exam passers

MANILA -- Stage actress and singer Tippy Dos Santos is among the 3,992 who passed the 2022 Bar examinations.

Her husband, Miguel Porcuna, shared the good news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Called it. Congratulations, my love! No doubt since day one! Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what's in store for you!" he said.

The Supreme Court has released the list of the passers of the 2022 Bar exams which include the actress-singer, whose real name is Stephanie Denise Esquivias Dos Santos.

Aside from being a stage actress and singer, Dos Santos is also a former MYX VJ.

She is known for the hit song "Dati" with Sam Concepcion.

