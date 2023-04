MANILA — A total of 3,992 takers passed the 2022 Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court (SC) said Friday.

They account for 43.47 percent of 9,183 law graduates who took the grueling exams last November, said 2022 Bar exams chair Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

The names of the top 30 passers were read by Caguioa in a press conference to recognize their excellent performance in the exams

Check out the full list of examinees below:

FULL LIST: 2022 Bar exam passers