McDonald's to release meal with BT21 toys in PH

MANILA – McDonald’s Philippines is set to release a meal that comes with collectibles of characters created by the K-pop supergroup BTS.

Priced at P550, the Chicken McNuggets Meets BT21 meal will be available in McDonald’s stores in the country starting Saturday (April 15), the fast food chain said in a statement.

The meal includes 10 pieces of chicken nuggets, two servings of Cajun sauce, fries, soda, and a BT21 toy. Each set comes with only one BT21 character.

BT21 refers to a set of characters made by the seven members of BTS in collaboration with Line Friends, the character merchandising unit of messaging app Line.

Fans have been anticipating the BT21 collectibles since McDonald’s Philippines teased the partnership in March.

In 2021, McDonald’s also offered the similar BTS meal comprised of 10 pieces of chicken nuggets, Cajun and sweet chili sauces, fries, and soda, along with a packaging that had the K-pop sensation’s logo.

