McDonald's Philippines recently dropped a teaser poster of what BTS fans are speculating to be merchandise related to the K-pop sensation. Photo: Twitter/@McDo_PH

MANILA — Heads up, ARMYs! It appears that McDonald's Philippines is bringing new merchandise of K-pop supergroup BTS in the country next month.

In a recent social media post, the fast food giant dropped a photo showing emojis of a bee, a tea cup, a peace sign and a clock timed at 1 o'clock.

"Iykyk [If you know, you know]. Do you? Coming April 2023," McDonald's wrote in the caption.

BTS fans have speculated that the poster was hinting at a collaboration between McDonald's and BT21, a set of characters co-created by the K-pop sensation and creative studio Line Friends.

In February, McDonald's in South Korea launched figurines of the BT21 characters in its stores.

In 2021, McDonald's launched the BTS Meal, sparking a frenzy among fans here in the Philippines and abroad. It consisted of chicken nuggets, two special dips, fries and a soda, packed in a paper bag with the BTS logo printed on it.

Debuting in 2013, BTS is widely considered South Korea's biggest-ever cultural phenomenon: selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions and building a global legion of fans.

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern