MANILA — Actress-vlogger Riva Quenery and her partner Vern Ong had their daughter, Athena Rae baptized.

Present at the event were the couple's family, loved ones and friends including Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

Quenery worked with Padilla and Bernardo in 2020 online series "The House Arrest of Us."

Alora Sasam, Arlene Muhlach and Awra Briguela also attended the special event.

Photos and clips from the baptism were uploaded on social media by the couple and their guests.

Screen grab from Riva Quenery's Instagram Stories

Screen grab from Riva Quenery's Instagram Stories

Screen grab from Alora Sasam's Instagram Stories

Quenery gave birth to her baby girl last October.

