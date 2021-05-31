Riva Quenery, partner expecting baby girl

MANILA -- Riva Quenery and her partner Vern Ong are expecting a baby girl, the Kapamilya actress revealed in her latest vlog uploaded on Sunday.

Before sharing the highlights of the gender reveal party attended by their family and friends, the 22-year-old-actress shared a message addressed to her younger fans about her pregnancy, explaining that she and her partner are ready and able to raise their baby.

"Super excited ako kasi super tagal kong inantay itong moment na 'to, itong gender reveal. Pero para sa akin kahit anong gender naman talaga, basta ang lagi kong ipinagdadasal is healthy 'yung baby paglabas," Quenery said about their baby.

Quenery announced that she is pregnant with her first child in mid-May on her YouTube channel where she also shared her journey as a dancer and eventually an actress.

Quenery was part of the series "The House Arrest of Us".

