Riva Quenery gives birth to baby girl

MANILA — Actress Riva Quenery and her partner, Vern Ong, have welcomed their first child together.

Quenery shared a glimpse of her firstborn on Wednesday, through Instagram Stories.

One clip shows Ong holding a bouquet of flowers with their baby girl in the foreground.

Instagram: @riva

A subsequent collage, meanwhile, includes a selfie of her family and a cake with the writing, “Happy Bornday, Athena.”

Quenery, who was last seen in the 2020 digital series “The House Arrest of Us,” announced being a first-time expectant mom in May.