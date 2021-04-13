LOOK: AC Bonifacio wows in fierce photos for magazine cover

Photo from AC Bonifacio Instagram account

MANILA -- After her successful stint on the hit US series “Riverdale,” AC Bonifacio continues to turn heads, this time as the digital cover girl of L’Officiel Philippines’ April issue.

On her Instagram account, Bonifacio shared some snaps of her photo shoot for the fashion magazine where she stunned with her fierce looks as seen in several layouts.

“So blessed to have done this & worked with such an amazing team.” she said in the caption.

Bonifacio also looked outstanding with her red-lip look which was commended by many of her followers including celebrities such as KC Concepcion and Vivoree Esclito.

“AC!!! you are everything!!!” Esclito commented.

She also showcased her flexibility in some of her poses for the magazine.

Maymay Entrata noted: “Dalaga ka na talaga.”

Bonifacio was previously introduced by Netflix with a sneak peek of her character, Star Vixen, doing a dance-off against Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

She auditioned for “Riverdale” while she was in Canada\ during the first stretch of the coronavirus lockdown.

