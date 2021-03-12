WATCH: Netflix introduces AC Bonifacio as 'new vixen' in ‘Riverdale’

MANILA — Netflix finally released on Friday the official preview of Kapamilya star AC Bonifacio’s guest appearance in the hit US series “Riverdale.”

“There’s a new vixen in town. Three cheers for AC Bonifacio! Can’t wait to catch her in the latest episode of Riverdale,” Netflix said in its video release on Facebook.

The sneak peek shows Bonifacio’s character, Star Vixen, in a dance-off with Cheryl Blossom, portrayed by Madelaine Petsch.

Bonifacio, 18, first revealed her part in “Riverdale” in January.

Bonifacio auditioned for “Riverdale” while she was in Canada, during the first stretch of the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Dance Kids” winner has since returned home to the Philippines, and is currently seen on ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To.”