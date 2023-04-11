MANILA -- Five candidates emerged as fan favorites in the photo shoot challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Organizers on Monday announced the Top 5 winners of the pre-pageant competition based on fan votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app.

They are Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte, Princess Anne Marcos of Bulacan, Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar, Angelique Manto of Pampanga, and Lesly Sim of Quezon Province.

The final results of the photo shoot challenge, which will also take into consideration judges' scores, will be revealed during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

Those who will make the cut will secure a spot in the national pageant's final round.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner up the upcoming national pageant will represent the country in the next Miss Universe competition, succeeding Celeste Cortesi.