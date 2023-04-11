Courtesy: Genshin Impact, Zachary Gordon.

Tighnari has gotten a new voice artist ahead of the next Genshin Impact update slated for Tuesday (Wednesday morning in the Philippines.)

Zachary Gordon, the voice behind Greg Heffley in "The Diary of Wimpy Kid," will be replacing Eliott Gindi, who was recently sacked by Genshin Impact after a "contract breach," amid allegations of grooming minors online.

Gordon also announced this on his official Twitter page, shortly after the hit MMORPG made the announcement on social media.

"Honored and proud to be a part of the Genshin family," he said.

In a statement last February, developers HoYoVerse said Gindi breached their contract, and will not be voicing the character in subsequent versions of the game as a result.

"At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements," they said.

Gindi in late January was accused by fans and moderators of his Twitch and Discord server of taking advantage of his fame to ask fans for sexual favors, misgendering them, along with emotional abuse.

The trailer for Tighnari, whose character debuted in the middle of last year, was also reuploaded with Gordon's voice.