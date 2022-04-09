Andi Eigenmann shares a glimpse of the renovation of Kanaway Surf School in Siargao. Screenshot

MANILA – Former actress Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, are set to open a surf school in Siargao.

Eigenmann shared the first glimpse of the surf school, Kanaway, in a recent vlog entry.

Kanaway was an established training center for surfing on the island for the devastation of Typhoon Odettein December 2021.

In the vlog, Alipayo was shown personally helping in the renovation of Kanaway.

“Finally, he’s been dreaming of putting up a surf school and a surf shop and ngayon nag-partner up na siya with Mang Karding of Kanaway Surf School to re-open Kanaway together this time,” Eigenmann explained.

The surf school will be open in time for Holy Week, she said.

“It will be, obviously, such great help to the surf instructors here, kasi ang source of livelihood ng karamihan dito ay tourism,” she said.

Aside from offering surfing lessons, Kanaway will re-open with its own “snack bar,” which Eigenmann will manage.

Eigenmann and Alipayo only recently returned to Siargao in early March, after they stayed for months in Manila following the onslaught of Odette.