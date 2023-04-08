Embark on an epic Sicogon journey with this adventure guide

SICOGON -- Sicogon Island, nestled at the heart of Western Visayas in Iloilo, is a hidden gem that many travelers have yet to discover.

Unlike its more popular counterparts like Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao, Sicogon has managed to remain unspoiled over the years, providing visitors with a unique and unparalleled experience.

In the 1980s, Sicogon was known as a playground for the rich and famous. Today, it offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, allowing tourists to bask in the tranquil and serene environment that the island has to offer.

With its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters, and breathtaking views, Sicogon is the perfect destination for those seeking rest and relaxation. Whether you're a beach lover or a nature enthusiast, Sicogon Island has something in store for you.

In this article, ABS-CBN News provides the essential information and a list of exciting activities for anyone planning to visit Sicogon Island.

Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

1. Sicogon Island can be reached through air, sea, and land travel. AirSwift operates direct 55-minute flights from Manila to the island on Fridays and Mondays, while other commercial flights are available from Roxas and Iloilo.

Those who prefer to take the ferry can take one from Bacolod to Iloilo City, followed by a 2.5-hour land travel to Estancia and a 30-minute boat ride to the island.

For travelers coming from Kalibo, Iloilo, and Roxas, the island can be accessed through land travel, followed by a 30-minute boat ride from Estancia Port to the island.

Huni Sicogon. Contributed by Sicogon Island and Resorts

2. Sicogon Island offers a range of leisure travel accommodations, all owned by Ayala Land Inc. (ALI). Hatch Sicogon, with 24 existing rooms and 28 more currently under construction, caters to backpackers and groups of friends. Balay Kogon, surrounded by lush green foliage, provides a cozy and comfortable retreat for couples or honeymooners with 26 rooms. Meanwhile, Huni Sicogon is a 52-room boutique resort perfect for families, providing direct access to San Fernando Beach.

Contributed by Sicogon Island and Resorts

3. Once you’re settled in the island, the resorts offer many beach activities which everyone could choose from. These include swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, beach volleyball, badminton, and frisbee.

An Aerial view of Balay Kogon and the Buaya Beach. Contributed by Sicogon Island and Resorts

4. There is also an option to explore the other nearby islands and islets of Sicogon by renting a boat and going on an island-hopping adventure. Among the nearby islands you can visit is the famous Isla de Gigantes.

Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

5. ALI is also taking an active role in developing the island's mangrove forest. Just recently, it launched the Lagoon Eco-trail wherein visitors can see different kinds of water birds including the vulnerable Philippine duck and is also the nesting site of tabon birds or Philippine scrubfowl. The lagoon also serves as a habitat for little grebes, egrets, and black-naped terns.

Mt. Opao. Contributed by Sicogon Island and Resorts

6. Tourists can also go trekking to the summit of Mt. Opao, the highest peak in Sicogon Island. The summit, which takes about over an hour to reach, offers breathtaking views of the island and the sea.

Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

7. In partnership with Turista.ph, visitors can also avail discounts from the hotels by planting trees to offset their carbon footprint. Moreover, the Turista.ph app helps in making traveling plans and itineraries easier and available right at your fingertips.

8. Last but not the least, one’s trip to Sicogon Island would not be complete without trying its delicious seafood dishes, such as steamed scallops, steamed crabs, grilled squid and more.

Sicogon Island unquestionably presents a vacation experience that entices travelers to embark on a journey of creating unforgettable memories.

Thus, those in search of basking in the island's immaculate beaches, lush forests, and hospitable locals are urged to pack their back bags and make their way to this unspoiled destination.