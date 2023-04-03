How new social travel app advocates for responsible tourism

MANILA -- Travel restrictions are now easing up all around the world and many people are eagerly planning their next adventure.

While the COVID-19 pandemic inches closer to its end, among the many things it has highlighted are the importance of responsible tourism and the need to support local communities in destinations people visit.

This is where Turista.ph comes in, a newly launched social travel app which not only allows users to plan and book their trips but also promotes sustainable travel.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Turista.ph founder and former hotelier Francinne Roque-San Juan said she has been toying with travel technology since 2007.

“I entered the business way before Agoda ever was invented. I learned about it. I fell in love because I think it was helping a lot of Filipino hotels. When I left the industry, I tried building my own,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic hit. My tech team from Thailand got out. It was a sad story but for me, it was the reason why Turista was born. This tech is new. After many, many meetings, the hotels said, ‘We want to sign up with them.’ That’s how it started.”

From zero partners, San Juan used her connections and collaborated with 15 hotels in the beginning, to 300, and now with over 1,000 different hotels.

One of the key features of the app, which will be launched in the second quarter of 2023, is the "community circle," which connects travelers with local communities to help revive and sustain domestic tourism.

The app's developers are working closely with local communities to ensure that their needs and interests are taken into account, and that visitors can have a more authentic and meaningful travel experience.

Another app feature, which San Juan said is her favorite, would be “the discount for everything that you do that gives back.”

An example of this is the deal between Turista.ph and Huni Sicogon, an Ayala Land-managed hotel in Sicogon Island.

According to San Juan, her app is offering a “One Booking = One Tree” promo for the resort. This means that for each booking made through the app, a tree will be planted in the name of the customer, and in return, they will receive a discount of P700.

The initiative aims to plant a minimum of 10,000 trees in the next three years of its operations, with the goal of increasing that number in the years to come.

Currently, Turista.ph has five flagship destinations -- Sicogon, El Nido, Cebu, Siargao, and Bohol.

Moving forward, San Juan and her team will be adding five more destinations in the near future.

On how she chooses to partner with hotels and brands, San Juan said: “I check if the hotels have a commitment to us to plant, to give back, to care for the community.”