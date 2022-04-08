MANILA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic eases down, more beauty competitions are being launched in Manila.

The latest is the Mr. and Miss Runway Model Universe (RMU), a Philippines-based international competition that aims to draw the participation of more than 50 countries in its world finals on May 28 in Manila.

Mr. Runway Model Universe Philippines 2022 Junichi Yabushita with crowns made by Manny Halasan. ABS-CBN News

The main attraction at its launch Thursday in Quezon City was the unveiling of the crowns of Mr. and Miss Runway Model Universe crafted by popular designer and jeweler Manny Halasan.

“It’s valued at $6,000 and $7,000 each,“ revealed RMU founder and organizer Virgilio Cabillan, who also stressed that the competition is more than a beauty pageant.

“We aim to discover and develop a new breed of models and designers, by providing them with the opportunity show their mastery in ramp modeling while showcasing the designer's talent and collection,“ Cabillan told ABS-CBN News.

Also introduced at the launch were Mr. and Miss Runway Model Universe Philippines 2022 Junichi Yabushita and Maria Regina Rose Navajas. Both were appointed by the organizers after they won in other local pageants. They will also pursue the tilt’s advocacy to provide educational scholarships to deserving students.

Miss RMU PH Philippines 2022 Maria Regina Rose Navajas. ABS-CBN News

Also present during the hybrid online and live launch were RMU officials Marianne Galang, Christel Bulabon, Shai Mejia, Mailyn Gocomon, Philip Tiongson, Fiel Ferdinand and Fedelina Legaspi.



Meanwhile, 15 contestants were presented at the recent launch of Miss Tourism Heritage Philippines, another contest that aims to revive domestic tourism with the easing of the pandemic. Cagayan Valley Region gets the honor of hosting the maiden staging of the pageant.

Miss Tourism Heritage PH 2022 contestants. ABS-CBN News

The Miss Tourism Heritage Philippines contest is spearheaded by pageant industry newbies Michael Angelo Tan, Edward Baludio, Boste Taar Jr., and Alexander Andan.

“We aim to promote responsible tourism and conservation of our natural and cultural heritage sites,“ Tan told ABS-CBN News. “Hopefully our contestants can also spread a deeper awareness that these places are our identity as a people and need to be respected.“

All candidates will initially converge in Manila on April 18 where they will tour the walled city of Intramuros. The contingent will travel thereafter to visit the cultural heritage sites of Cagayan Valley.

Except for Batanes, all four provinces (Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Cagayan and Isabela) will be the venue for different pre-pageant activities which will culminate on May 1 for its coronation day in Caoayan City, Isabela.

One of the pageant highlights is the festival costume presentation where candidates will depict the festivals of their respective locality.